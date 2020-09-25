Philadelphia-area protesters 'saddened' but not 'surprised' by outcome of Breonna Taylor case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6546773" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Breonna Taylor protesters shut down I-95 in Philadelphia on September 24, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since Wednesday, when a Kentucky grand jury decided not to indict any officers in the death of Breonna Taylor, there have been protests across the country, including in the Philadelphia area.Some of the demonstrators shut down roads and interstates to get their message across."During those 15 minutes you're stuck in a traffic jam, think about what people of color are going through in this country. That's the reason why they do it," said Kyle McIntyre, co-organizer of Understanding, Devotion, Take Action and Justice (UDTJ).The organization staged a "die-in," shutting down 69th Street in upper Darby on Thursday as protestors lay on the pavement.USTJ is among the groups standing in solidarity and in opposition to the grand jury's decision, which demonstrators say wasn't a complete surprise."I'm just outraged, but sadly not surprised," said McIntyre. "I think that's the point that we're at in America."Yahné Ndgo with Black Lives Matter Philly agrees."(The grand jury's decision) wasn't shocking," she said. "And we deserve to be shocked by it... that added another layer of insult."Protestors shut down I-95 in Philadelphia in protest of the decision. Ndgo says Black Lives Matter continues to collaborate with other organizations to keep the message going."We are fighting for freedom. And that means people have the freedom to be themselves and to express their own hearts," she said.She says protestors' messages supporting racial justice have been misconstrued."It's interesting that everything pro-Black is perceived as anti-white. And we aren't anti-white," Ndgo said.Demonstrators say the protests will continue until they feel their voices are being heard."We are going to disrupt," said McIntyre. "And we're going to do so peacefully."