Protesters call on Gov. Wolf, local officials to reopen Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Dozens of people gathered outside of the Bucks County Courthouse on Wednesday morning calling on Gov. Tom Wolf and other officials to reopen the county amid the ongoing pandemic.

A Facebook page called "ReOpen Bucks County PA," which has over 1,000 members including small business owners, staged the rally at 10 a.m.

They say they want their political leaders to lobby the governor to allow them to reopen.

During Wednesday's rally, protesters could he heard chanting "open Bucks" and "we want our freedom."



Others were seen waving Trump and American flags while saying the "Pledge of Allegiance."



On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf blasted local elected officials who plan to reopen in defiance of his shutdown orders, threatening to yank coronavirus aid and declaring they are "choosing to desert in the face of the enemy."
