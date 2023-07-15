Pennsylvania SPCA rescues over 70 dogs, cats, birds from Monroe County home

Officials say the animals will undergo examinations, then they will be made available for adoption.

EFFORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement team rescued more than 70 dogs, many of whom are Jack Russell Terrier mix types, five cats, and a variety of birds from a home in Effort, Monroe County on Friday.

The PSPCA team says it was called to the property after an individual in the home passed away.

Picture provided by PSPCA

When the local coroner's officer responded to the scene, they found a large number of dogs on the property.

They were concerned with the unsanitary living conditions, possible lack of veterinary care, and the sheer number of pets.

Once the PSCPA team was on the property, several cats and birds were found living there as well.

All of the animals were surrendered to the custody of the PSPCA and were transported to the organization's various sites in Lancaster, Philadelphia, and Chester counties.

Officials say the animals will undergo examinations to collect evidence for potential cruelty or neglect charges, then they will be made available for adoption.

Those looking to adopt can visit pspca.org, and as the dogs become available for adoption, they will begin appearing on the website, officials say.

Picture provided by the PSPCA

"While no harm may have been intended in this case, the owners of the animals rescued today were clearly overwhelmed," said Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA. "Though the circumstances of this rescue were tragic in nature, we are grateful that these animals were safely removed from their poor living conditions."

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, officials say.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.