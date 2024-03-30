Over 60 arrests made after protest temporarily shuts down I-676 in Center City

Video from the scene shows a crowd of people blocking the roadway with signs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over 60 arrests were made after a large demonstration temporarily shut down parts of Interstate 676 westbound in Center City on Saturday.

Authorities say I-676 was shut down for roughly two hours between the New Jersey state line and the Broad Street exit.

According to police, just before 4 p.m. about 350 members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation rushed onto the highway and started blocking traffic.

Video from the scene shows a crowd of people blocking the roadway with signs protesting violence overseas.

Roughly 320 of those members left I-676 peacefully to walk through Center City, police say.

State police arrested the remaining members who were blocking the highway.

Overall, state police say they made over 60 arrests in this incident. The protestors ranged in age from 17 to 62 years old.

Troopers stated the demonstration was over by about 8 p.m.

The demonstrators who were arrested will be processed at the state barracks in Belmont, state police say.

Philadelphia police also added that they made at least two arrests and issued citations.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact state and Philadelphia police.

