WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
puppy bowl

Meet Tailen Hurts, the local star of Puppy Bowl XIX

The big matchup boasts 122 puppies from 67 different animal rescues and shelters across the country.

ByTom Kretschmer WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 11:20PM
Meet Tailen Hurts, the local star of Puppy Bowl XIX
EMBED <>More Videos

The big matchup boasts 122 puppies from 67 different animal rescues and shelters across the country.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Meet Tailen Hurts. He's one of four lucky pups to represent the Delaware Valley in this year's upcoming Puppy Bowl XIX.

He was recently adopted from the Brandywine Valley SPCA out of New Castle, Delaware.

Although he's not the fastest puppy in the bowl, staffers at the SPCA say he really loves his toy time.

Tailen Hurts

The big matchup boasts 122 puppies from 67 different animal rescues and shelters across the country. This year it's Team Fluff vs Team Ruff. The game will air on Super Bowl Sunday at 2 p.m. local time on Animal Planet.

Tailen is obviously a big Eagles fan.

The four Brandywine Valley SPCA puppies have been adopted.

But as Sara Smith, director of communications for the SPCA says, "The goal of the Puppy Bowl is a great chance to see all sorts of diverse dogs from all sorts of backgrounds that you can find at rescues and shelters in your background."

To find out more information on finding fur-ever friends for your family, you can visit the Brandywine Valley SPCA at https://bvspca.org/adopt

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW