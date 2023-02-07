Meet Tailen Hurts, the local star of Puppy Bowl XIX

The big matchup boasts 122 puppies from 67 different animal rescues and shelters across the country.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Meet Tailen Hurts. He's one of four lucky pups to represent the Delaware Valley in this year's upcoming Puppy Bowl XIX.

He was recently adopted from the Brandywine Valley SPCA out of New Castle, Delaware.

Although he's not the fastest puppy in the bowl, staffers at the SPCA say he really loves his toy time.

The big matchup boasts 122 puppies from 67 different animal rescues and shelters across the country. This year it's Team Fluff vs Team Ruff. The game will air on Super Bowl Sunday at 2 p.m. local time on Animal Planet.

Tailen is obviously a big Eagles fan.

The four Brandywine Valley SPCA puppies have been adopted.

But as Sara Smith, director of communications for the SPCA says, "The goal of the Puppy Bowl is a great chance to see all sorts of diverse dogs from all sorts of backgrounds that you can find at rescues and shelters in your background."

To find out more information on finding fur-ever friends for your family, you can visit the Brandywine Valley SPCA at https://bvspca.org/adopt