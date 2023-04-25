Questlove adds children's book author to his list of accomplishments

West Philly's Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson has written a children's book called 'The Rhythm of Time.'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- West Philly's Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson is the drummer and frontman for 'The Roots.' He's also a Grammy and Oscar award winner.

He's now adding another endeavor to his lengthy resume: children's book author.

Questlove's inaugural children's book is called 'The Rhythm of Time.'

It's a time travel adventure about two teenagers in Philadelphia who create a gadget that sends them back to the 1990s, where they inadvertently rewrite history.

"I always dreamed of time traveling because all of my favorite movies deal with time traveling," Questlove says.

The book is the first in a series, and is intended for readers between the ages of 8 and 12.

He's also now heading a publishing imprint, among other big projects.

Questlove wrote this during the pandemic, the same time he directed the documentary 'Summer of Soul,' which earned him an Oscar.

Questlove will also be directing Walt Disney Studio's upcoming live-action reimagining of 'The Aristocats.'

He told GMA3 that he's also working on another big plan.

"Stopping," he says. "I took all these gigs because of my fear of poverty. The one thing that I really want to just hammer home to anyone is that despite all these jobs that I'm known for, I'm literally trying to just whittle it all down to see if I can do the ultimate job, which is nothing."

Questlove recently discussed 'The Rhythm of Time' at the Free Library of Philadelphia.

It's available now.