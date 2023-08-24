R Kelly news: Singer, record label ordered to pay over $500K in royalties for sex abuse victims

NEW YORK -- R. Kelly's record label must pay out over $500,000 in music royalties to his sexual abuse victims.
The singer is currently serving 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking, CNN reported.
USA Today reports that, Wednesday, a district judge in New York ordered R. Kelly and the Universal Music Group to pay the money to satisfy victims' restitution and unpaid fines.
The judge previously ordered Kelly to surrender almost $28,000 that was in his prison account to cover unpaid fines.
Court documents said Universal Music Group has 10 days to transfer the money to pay R. Kelly's debts.