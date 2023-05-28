3 raccoons caught on camera having 'pool party' in California man's backyard

Someone from Orange County, California caught a crazy encounter on video over the weekend.

ORANGE COUNTY, California (WPVI) -- Someone from Orange County, California caught a crazy encounter on video over the weekend.

The video shows three raccoons having what appears to be a pool party in his backyard.

Jimmy Sena says he heard his dogs barking like crazy and went outside to investigate.

When he got outside, he saw the three raccoons taking a leisurely dip in his pool.

Sena recorded the raccoons doing a few laps for about 20 minutes.

When they were done lounging at the pool, leaving the Sena family with a hilarious video of the incident.

The video has since gone viral after the ordeal.