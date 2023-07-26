Caught on video: Philly airport travelers in shock after raccoon pops up at baggage claim

Philadelphia airport officials say raccoons visit the airport on occasion as it's surrounded by fields.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some travelers at Philadelphia International Airport got quite the surprise on Wednesday evening.

While passengers were waiting for their bags, a raccoon entered the baggage chute.

Video captured the critter scurrying away as travelers remained in shock.

No injuries were reported.

"The raccoon in the video most likely got lost in one of the baggage tunnels and was attempting to get out. The airport works with the USDA to set humane traps for raccoons," PHL officials said in a statement.

This isn't the only raccoon caught on video at the airport.

Back in 2022, airport officials say another critter crawled out of a hole in the wall and snagged a package of Twizzlers.

