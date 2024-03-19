Murder trial begins for beloved teacher killed in Montgomery County Dunkin' drive-thru

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The murder trial for a beloved teacher is underway in Montgomery County.

Zakkee Alhakim and Julie Jean are accused of killing 35-year-old Rachel King while she was in a Dunkin' drive-thru in Cheltenham Township back in April of 2023.

According to investigators, Alhakim parked a short distance away from the drive-thru, walked up to the driver's side of King's vehicle, and fired multiple shots through the window.

Her 11-year-old son was in the car at the time of the shooting. He was not injured.

Authorities say Jean hired Alhakim to kill King.

Jean was the ex-lover of King's ex-boyfriend, investigators say.

King was a well-known teacher at Grover Cleveland Elementary School in the Mastery Charter School system in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown.