Radnor police investigating string of catalytic converter thefts

By
4 tips to help prevent catalytic converter thefts

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A string of catalytic converter thefts in Delaware County, Pennsylvania has police asking for the public's help.

Radnor police have offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Two thieves targeted Norcini's Auto Services on the unit block of Wentworth Lane, stealing two catalytic converters.

Betty Lou Norcini and her husband own the auto shop.

They say the thieves can get anywhere from $200 to $700 per converter depending on the number of precious metals inside -- like platinum.

"I not only have to replace the converter, but I have to do the front Y pipe and the rear exhaust because it's a welded system. So this gentleman is out thousands of dollars," said Norcini.



The thefts happened around 5 a.m. on Friday.

"It's not just this crew, it's a problem across the region. I can go on my email and probably 5-10 in the last couple of weeks," said Radnor Police Detective TJ Schrieber.

Police say a third vehicle -- a Toyota Prius -- was also hit just a few doors down from Norcini's.

Investigators released images of the two suspects, and are hoping someone will identify them.

There are ways to help prevent yourself from being a victim:

- You can park along a wall or in between cars to make it difficult for thieves to get underneath your car.
- Park in a well-lit area.
- You can get a converter lock.
- Mark your converter with your name and phone number so when the thieves go to cash in, you can be contacted.
