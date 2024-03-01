6 teens allegedly connected to 'Kia Boys' arrested after police chase in Radnor, Pa.

All six teens were arrested and charged in Delaware County and are likely facing more charges in New Jersey.

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Six South Jersey teenagers are facing charges in Delaware County in connection with an attempted robbery and police chase last weekend.

Radnor Township police say the incident started as a call for an attempted car break-in at an apartment complex on the 400 block of East Lancaster Avenue just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Dashcam video shows Radnor police pull up onto the scene and circle a parking lot. Officers witnessed a silver Hyundai peel away, which led police on a chase.

"It went through Wayne and started heading back towards the Blue Route, where a crash did occur. The vehicle became disabled," said Radnor Township Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan.

Police say after the crash, teens who were in the car scattered and officers began searching the woods around Hillside Circle in Villanova.

"I heard the sirens," said Ban Alshaban, who lives in the neighborhood. "It's really crazy. It's a really quiet and calm neighborhood."

Officers found three teenage girls hiding in the area, but the search continued for additional suspects.

Police received a call from a neighbor on Kenilworth Road. There they found one teenage boy who later was charged with loitering and prowling.

Then came a call from investigators in Camden County who had been tracking the phone of a teen suspect at the same time of the incident. The phone pinged in Radnor Township.

The investigation led officers to a 7-Eleven, where two additional teenage boys were arrested, bringing the total to six.

Investigators say the teens, ages 13-17, were all from Camden, allegedly part of a gang called the "Kia Boys." The group is known nationwide for stealing Kias and Hyundais inspired by TikTok videos.

"They attempted to steal a vehicle there that was parked and unoccupied. And they broke into different vehicles and attempted to break into other vehicles using tools of the trade, such as screwdrivers hangers, and other things to enter vehicles," said Flanagan.

All six teens were arrested and charged in Delaware County and are likely facing more charges in New Jersey.

"They cannot go through community after community just doing what they want, so there has to be some level of justice applied," said Flanagan.

Police also learned that the Hyundai the teens were driving was stolen from Philadelphia.