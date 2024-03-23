NJ hospital hosts bedside ceremony to ensure 97-year-old grandma doesn't miss grandson's wedding

A hospital in Rahway hosted a bedside wedding ceremony for a 97-year-old woman who fell and broke her hip causing her to miss her grandson's nuptials.

A hospital in Rahway hosted a bedside wedding ceremony for a 97-year-old woman who fell and broke her hip causing her to miss her grandson's nuptials.

A hospital in Rahway hosted a bedside wedding ceremony for a 97-year-old woman who fell and broke her hip causing her to miss her grandson's nuptials.

A hospital in Rahway hosted a bedside wedding ceremony for a 97-year-old woman who fell and broke her hip causing her to miss her grandson's nuptials.

RAHWAY, New Jersey -- A beloved grandmother in New Jersey was supposed to serve as a flower girl at her grandson's wedding.

But when she ended up in the hospital, they brought the wedding to her.

George Jones and Esumi Fujimoto repeated their vows at the bedside of George's grandmother Emma Jones, who is 97 and lives in Linden, New Jersey.

Emma missed their wedding because she fell and broke her hip.

So, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway's Patient Experience Department and Nursing Director Christine Meo, RN, hosted a special bedside wedding ceremony so Emma wouldn't miss out on the sweet moment.