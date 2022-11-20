Safety top of mind for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade following deadly Raleigh accident

Before the parade in Philadelphia, all trucks are matched with floats based on the vehicles' towing and braking capabilities.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man has been arrested for driving the vehicle that killed a child during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday morning.

Investigators say Landen Glass was driving a truck that was towing a float in the parade. They say Glass lost control and struck a young girl.

Witnesses say they heard him screaming out of the window and that he lost control and couldn't stop the vehicle.

People ran to help and were able to physically stop the truck.

Glass is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and other related crimes.

It's not yet known what went wrong with the vehicle.

Following the deadly crash in Raleigh, safety is top of mind for many in Philadelphia.

There are several safety measures in place for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade and other parades across the city.

All trucks are matched with floats based on the vehicles' towing and braking capabilities.

Before the trucks and floats hit the parade route, each one is inspected by the police department's Truck Enforcement Division.

Inspectors pay close attention to the braking systems on the trucks and floats.

And all drivers are required to have a commercial driver's license.

