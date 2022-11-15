Countdown to 2022: Holiday season officially underway in Philadelphia

Holiday festivities kick off with the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24 from 8:30 a.m.

"It's a wonderful time of year, we've been through a lot. We need to celebrate, we need to enjoy ourselves and appreciate that we are all still here and we all still have each other," said Mayor Kenney.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday season has officially arrived in Philadelphia and so has the city's holiday tree.

6abc is one of the sponsors for the Philadelphia holiday tree that made its way from Yule Tree Farms in Hornell, New York, to City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

"Bigger and better. There's new enhancement with the tree this year...excited to see it decorated and lit up in the next few weeks," said NRG Communications Specialist Jeanie Davey.

The 55-foot tall tree will be decorated with 4,000 lights, specialty ornaments and a disco ball.

It's all part of the 2022 Philly Holiday Experience that transforms areas all across the city.

Mayor Jim Kenney said it's a special time for the city and much-needed after a tough year.

"It's a wonderful time of year, we've been through a lot. We need to celebrate, we need to enjoy ourselves and appreciate that we are all still here and we all still have each other," he said.

Also at City Hall, crews are busy setting up Christmas Village where you can shop and eat with 110 local and international merchants and ice skate at Dilworth Park.

With more than 70 attractions across the city, this year the goal is to make sure there's something for everyone.

"It's really an opportunity to bring your family out, have a good time, do something for free and really experience the city," said President & CEO of Welcome America Inc. Michael DelBene.

Holiday festivities kick off with the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 24 from 8:30 a.m. until noon. You can watch on 6abc and all 6abc streaming apps.

The City Hall live tree lighting will also air on 6abc, Thursday, December 1 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The special event is hosted by Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Alicia Vitarelli.

Lastly, the Visit Philly Holiday Parade will be Saturday, December 3 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia's holiday lights parade up Market to City Hall hosted by Ducis Rogers and Tamala Edwards. The event will stream live on 6abc and broadcast on 6abc the following day at noon.

"6abc is so invested in our community and what's important to our viewers. (We want) to bring the joy of the holidays to everybody, regardless of background and your faith, it's part of the 6abc mission and what we love to do," said 6abc Vice President of Content Development & Innovation John Morris.