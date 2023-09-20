Delaware County community mourns beloved man beaten in 'random act of violence'

One week after the beating, 38-year-old Blair Lavohn Jones turned himself in and was charged with the assault.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County community is mourning the loss of a man affectionately known as 'the second mayor,' 60-year-old Robert Thompson.

"Robert was loved. He would always meet us in the morning as we were coming in, he would always tell us to have a good day, to be careful," says Captain Ellen Morgan with Chester police.

"He knew everybody and he talked to everybody. Everybody in Chester loved him," said his brother, Kenneth Thompson.

Thompson was a friendly, outgoing neighbor, a man of God, and a hard worker, those close to him said.

"He worked at Widener for over 20 years," said his caregiver, Dorris Stovall.

Thompson was on his way to Life in Christ Ministries on July 16 when he was badly beaten, suffering severe brain trauma. Police call it a "random act of violence."

"He would walk pretty much all around town and people knew him," said Bishop Dickie Robbins with Life in Christ Ministries.

"Here at the police department, he is missed," said Morgan. "He would greet us here in the morning when we would come in."

Thompson was hospitalized and kept on life support until Monday, when he succumbed to his injuries.

One week after the beating, 38-year-old Blair Lavohn Jones turned himself in and was charged with the assault.

Those charges are subject to change, officials say.

"Upon the medical examiner's findings, the charges will be upgraded by the district attorney's office," said Morgan.

As Thompson's family hopes for legal justice, they know he is continuing his mission: spreading joy wherever his feet will take him.

"He's up there right now and God is letting him do what he usually does: walk around and talk to people. He has his wings already," said Kenneth Thompson.