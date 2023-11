Crews battle blaze at abandoned factory in Berks County

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The blaze broke out around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at an abandoned factory on 9th Street.

Heavy flames were showing from the third floor when crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters are still working to get the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.