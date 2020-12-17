Winter storm slams Reading, Pennsylvania

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As snow pounded Reading, Pennsylvania, some were out having fun on the ATVs. But navigating city streets was touch and go."Oh man this is crazy. Reading is crazy. The snow is coming down for real. We gotta get some type of plow so we can open up these roads," said Nate Brown.Old Man Winter unleashed for several hours dropping roughly a half-foot of snow on Wednesday."I was inside working, but I was enjoying it the whole time. Can't wait to get home and throw my daughter in it," said Alex Castillo.As the snow tapered off, crews fired up the snowplows and began the back-breaking chore of shoveling the heavy precipitation. It's been a while since there's been a cleanup like this.Mayor Eddie Moran pleaded with residents to keep an eye on neighbors and help those who can't dig out."During this snowstorm, I am gonna ask once again to be good neighbors to everyone. Check on the elderly," he said.for your latest AccuWeather forecast.to share your weather pictures and videos.