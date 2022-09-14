Shooting investigation underway outside Wawa in Reading

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway outside of a Wawa in Reading, Pennsylvania after a reported shooting Wednesday evening.

Officers swarmed the business located on the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue just before 5 p.m., according to WFMZ.

Authorities have not yet released any information about injuries, but two ambulances were on the scene as well as close to a dozen police officers.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams has taken over the investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.