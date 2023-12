Reading hires Elias Vazquez to be its next police chief

The city of Reading in Berks County hires Elias Vazquez to be their new police chief.

The city of Reading in Berks County hires Elias Vazquez to be their new police chief.

The city of Reading in Berks County hires Elias Vazquez to be their new police chief.

The city of Reading in Berks County hires Elias Vazquez to be their new police chief.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The city of Reading in Berks County, Pennsylvania has hired its next police chief.

Elias Vazquez will take over in the next month. He served for 26 years in the Tampa Police Department, rising through the ranks to be assistant chief.

Reading City Council formally approved Vazquez's hiring Wednesday night.

Police Chief Richard Tornielli retired this summer.