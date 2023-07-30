Reading police chief to retire Monday as mayor searches for change in leadership

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Monday will mark the final day of work for Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.
Reading Mayor Eddie Moran says he and the chief "agreed a change of strategy was needed" in addressing public safety and violence.
The mayor also stated that he will soon be appointing an interim chief while a search is conducted for new leadership.
Tornielli will officially retire Monday and says he plans to follow a new career path.
It is unclear what that career path may be.
Moran first appointed Tornielli as police chief back in January 2020.
He served the department for 22 years.