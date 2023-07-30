Reading police chief to retire Monday as mayor searches for change in leadership

Monday will mark the final day of work for Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.

Mayor Eddie Moran says he and the chief "agreed a change of strategy was needed."

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Monday will mark the final day of work for Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran says he and the chief "agreed a change of strategy was needed" in addressing public safety and violence.

The mayor also stated that he will soon be appointing an interim chief while a search is conducted for new leadership.

Tornielli will officially retire Monday and says he plans to follow a new career path.

It is unclear what that career path may be.

Moran first appointed Tornielli as police chief back in January 2020.

He served the department for 22 years.