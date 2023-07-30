WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Reading police chief to retire Monday as mayor searches for change in leadership

Mayor Eddie Moran says he and the chief "agreed a change of strategy was needed."

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 30, 2023 9:55PM
Reading police chief to retire Monday as mayor searches for change in leadership
EMBED <>More Videos

Monday will mark the final day of work for Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Monday will mark the final day of work for Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli.

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran says he and the chief "agreed a change of strategy was needed" in addressing public safety and violence.

The mayor also stated that he will soon be appointing an interim chief while a search is conducted for new leadership.

Tornielli will officially retire Monday and says he plans to follow a new career path.

It is unclear what that career path may be.

Moran first appointed Tornielli as police chief back in January 2020.

He served the department for 22 years.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW