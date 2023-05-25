Tastykake 'Chocolate Kandy Kakes' recalled due to potential peanut exposure

Officials say the products were shipped throughout the tri-state area in early May, with an "Enjoy by" date of June 5, 2023.

Some Tastykake "Chocolate Kandy Kakes" are being recalled, officials say.

Flower Foods says the recalled treats could cause serious injury or life-threatening reactions for people with peanut allergies.

The voluntary recall was issued after officials realized the "Chocolate Kandy Kake" packages may contain "Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes" with incorrect allergens listed on the box.

