REFORM Alliance, Hire! Philly hosting job fair targeting those in need of a second chance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The goal is to get people back to work.
REFORM Alliance and Hire! Philly are teaming up to revitalize the city's workforce and economy with a job fair this Thursday, specifically targeting those who need a second chance.
Job seekers will get the chance to get in front of 30+ employers looking to fill positions, including the 76ers, Amazon and transport services.
While the fair is for everyone, REFORM Alliance hopes to use it as a pathway to help the vets, single parents and the recently incarcerated.
"America doesn't have a labor shortage. What we've got is a second chance shortage," said Jessica Jackson, Chief Advocacy Officer for REFORM Alliance. "We're trying to knock down those barriers and connect them directly to employers because we know people who are coming home or have fallen on hard times are often the best employees you can hire."
According to the state's Department of Labor, Pennsylvania's unemployment rate is down to 4.8% and stands at 6% in Philadelphia as of April, per our 6abc Data Journalism team.
Thursday's fair is also a chance to connect jobseekers to resume support and access to professional attire.
While this is the group's first fair in Philadelphia, it holds special meaning.
"Because our organization was really founded out of Meek Mill's story of being in the system and coming out and all the barriers he faced while on supervision, we're very closely tied to the Philadelphia community," said Jackson.
As of Monday they had 1,300 people register, with 30 confirmed companies for the fair - and both numbers are growing.
The job fair takes place Thursday, June 9th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia
For more information and to register for the job fair, CLICK HERE.
