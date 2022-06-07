job fair

REFORM Alliance, Hire! Philly hosting job fair targeting those in need of a second chance

Job seekers will get the chance to get in front of 30+ employers looking to fill positions, including the 76ers and Amazon.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly job fair targeting those in need of a second chance

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The goal is to get people back to work.

REFORM Alliance and Hire! Philly are teaming up to revitalize the city's workforce and economy with a job fair this Thursday, specifically targeting those who need a second chance.

Job seekers will get the chance to get in front of 30+ employers looking to fill positions, including the 76ers, Amazon and transport services.

While the fair is for everyone, REFORM Alliance hopes to use it as a pathway to help the vets, single parents and the recently incarcerated.

"America doesn't have a labor shortage. What we've got is a second chance shortage," said Jessica Jackson, Chief Advocacy Officer for REFORM Alliance. "We're trying to knock down those barriers and connect them directly to employers because we know people who are coming home or have fallen on hard times are often the best employees you can hire."

According to the state's Department of Labor, Pennsylvania's unemployment rate is down to 4.8% and stands at 6% in Philadelphia as of April, per our 6abc Data Journalism team.

Thursday's fair is also a chance to connect jobseekers to resume support and access to professional attire.

While this is the group's first fair in Philadelphia, it holds special meaning.

"Because our organization was really founded out of Meek Mill's story of being in the system and coming out and all the barriers he faced while on supervision, we're very closely tied to the Philadelphia community," said Jackson.

As of Monday they had 1,300 people register, with 30 confirmed companies for the fair - and both numbers are growing.

The job fair takes place Thursday, June 9th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia

For more information and to register for the job fair, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssouth philadelphiaamazonjobs hiringjob fairphiladelphia 76erscareersjobs
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Companies seek workers at job fairs as unemployment numbers drop
Youth career fair coming to Norristown High School
Early Learning Centers now hiring due to major staffing shortage
CVS hiring 25,000 new employees nationwide
TOP STORIES
3rd suspect wanted in connection with South Street shooting
Woman killed after car crushed by tree branch in NJ identified
Police surround crashed car on Route 42 in Bellmawr
Rally at Pa. state capitol urges action to fight crime, aid victims
Festivals beef up security following South Street mass shooting
Woman says stranger moved into her home, refuses to leave
Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator headline Made in America 2022
Show More
Wounded Uvalde teacher recounts chilling moment he 1st saw gunman
AccuWeather: Two rounds of rain over the next few days
Man found fatally shot on Norristown sidewalk
'Monster' great white shark spotted down the shore
Man shot multiple times in the head, killed in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News