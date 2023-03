Drivers can expect a detour along Kelly Drive on Sunday due to a regatta, officials say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers can expect a detour along Kelly Drive on Sunday due to a regatta, officials say.

The Horvat Regatta will take place on Sunday, then again on March 26 and April 2.

On those days, traffic on Kelly Drive will be detoured from Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green Drive from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For up-to-date traffic conditions, check out 6abc's traffic map.