'Not as complicated as it looks': Drivers navigate detours around I-95 in Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As drivers get off of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia's Tacony section they are pointed through a maze of cones, traffic signs and detours. But Philadelphia police say there is a method behind all the madness.

"Fortunately, it's not as complicated as it looks," said Chief Inspector Mike Cram. "Going southbound it's probably a five or six-block detour, and every day we're making slight improvements."

Cram is part of special operations and is tasked with running and finding solutions to the traffic snarl.

Now, as drivers are into day four, there have been adjustments.

"Got rid of a traffic island so we can make it two lanes so we can increase the lanes," Cram said.

His message to drivers is simple: follow the detours especially if I-95 is your route. And he said, don't improvise.

"Trying to find that secret route through the neighborhoods? You and about a million other people. Not working," Cram said.

Unfortunately, it seems many drivers aren't taking that advice and think they know what will work.

Police are asking everyone to stay calm and patient even though the traffic could test your nerves. And, obviously plan for more time.

Officers also said traffic will get better as more improvements are made but we'll in this for some time.