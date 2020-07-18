Region prepares for excessive heat starting Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Second Street, street eating, is now open in Old City. Just in time for oppressive heat arriving in the area Sunday.Teniya Burch, who ate there Friday says she won't be eating there then."No. This is just today, that's it," said Burch.It's another obstacle restaurants will have to overcome.Nick Elmi, owner of Royal Boucherie owner invited people to his shady second-floor garden or out on Second Street."We're resilient," said Elmi. "We're going to keep rolling with the punches and are going to do what we can do to survive."But after the big rain last Friday, and heat coming, Elmi says it's time for indoor dining."When you have packed flights, open casinos and now gyms opening, but for some reason, we can't operate at 25 percent capacity in Philadelphia, It's kind of a tough pill to swallow."Just about every area county, including Camden County, has issued heat advisories.Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez says she's especially concerned for senior citizens already at risk with COVID-19."I strongly recommend everybody in the community to please reach out to our elderly," said Rodriguez.She also advises everyone to stay home if possible. But if you do go out, try a community pool or sprinkler.Rodriguez also adds don't forget about the pets. "Sometimes people will leave their animals outside and not realize they sweat, and can suffer from heatstroke."