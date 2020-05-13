Rehoboth Beach reopening beach, boardwalk Friday for walking, exercise

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Rehoboth Beach is taking the next step to prepare for a possible reopening by the summer.The Delaware beach and boardwalk will open for people who want to walk and exercise, starting Friday, May 15."Exercise is defined as an activity requiring physical effort carried out to sustain health and fitness," officials said.The beach and boardwalk will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.The boardwalk will be open for "the public to access local businesses."City officials said those on the beach and boardwalk need to wear a face covering, maintain social distancing, and keep gatherings to 10 people or less.Bikes are permitted. Leashed dog walking is allowed through May 29.People will not be able to sunbathe, or surf and swim in the ocean.Parking will be free until May 29.Vacation rentals are still be banned.