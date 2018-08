Vatican condemns sexual abuse by priests detailed in Pa. grand jury report

The Vatican broke its silence regarding the sexual abuse allegations against more than 300 Pennsylvania priests Thursday afternoon."There are two words that can express the feelings faced with these horrible crimes: shame and sorrow," said Vatican Spokesperson Greg Burke, in a statement.The statement continues by saying: "On Wednesday a Pennsylvania grand jury released a report stating that hundreds of Roman Catholic priests molested more than 1,000 children - and possibly many more - since the 1940s, and senior church officials, including a man who is now the archbishop of Washington, D.C., systematically covered up the abuse.------