Report: Bill Cosby says "This is what they wanted"

The 80-year-old comedian spoke exclusively to the New York Post Page 6.
Cosby reportedly told the paper, "This is what they wanted," after a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.
While he remains under house arrest, Cosby reportedly tells Page 6 that he is mentally preparing himself for prison.
Cosby stared straight ahead as the verdict was read but moments later lashed out loudly at District Attorney Kevin Steele after the prosecutor demanded the former TV star be sent immediately to jail. Steele told the judge Cosby has a plane and might flee.
"He doesn't have a plane, you a--hole!" Cosby shouted at Steele. "I'm sick of him!"
The judge decided Cosby can remain free on $1 million bail while he awaits sentencing but restricted him to Montgomery County, where his home is. No sentencing date was set.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
