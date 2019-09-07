Report: Delaware day care where infant killed recently passed inspection

BEAR, Delaware -- The Delaware day care center where authorities allege a worker killed a 4-month-old baby passed a state inspection in May.

The News Journal reports the state suspended the license of the center indefinitely after the death of the infant Thursday.

A 19-year-old employee has been charged with first-degree murder in the girl's death. Delaware State Police have said Dejoynay Ferguson placed her hands over the child's mouth and nose, intentionally restricting her breathing.



Joseph Smack is a spokesman for the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families. He the Little People Child Development Center in Bear had no "noncompliance issues" in its May inspection.

Smack says all the center's employees, including Ferguson, had passed a background check.

Ferguson is in custody on $1,000,000 bail. It's not clear if she has an attorney.

