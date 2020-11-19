Brothers abandon family tire business to create award-winning craft botanical gin

ELVERSON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Brothers Don and Scott Avellino opened Revivalist Spirits in a 19th century barn in Chester County, Pennsylvania, where they started distilling craft botanical gin.
"Our barn is locally known as the hippie barn," said Don. "And gin became the go-to spirit, because it allows for the most creativity."
The brothers decided to jump on the craft distilling movement in 2016 after selling their family's tire and auto business.
"Learning is supposed to be a lifetime sport, not I get to a certain age and I stop," explains Don. He says he spent about a year studying the industry and looking for the right distillers before they were able to launch the business.
Scott says it was scary to go down this path and that "it took a big leap of faith" to begin, but he says being unique is what separates them from everybody else.
They say their goal is to change people's perceptions of gin.
"Everyone thinks gin is a London dry with that heavy juniper, kind of piney flavor to it," explains Scott.
But their Dragon Dance, for example, is infused with jalapeño.
"It makes for a great, spicy Bloody Mary," said Scott.
They also created four seasonally-inspired gins, which are all made and bottled on site.
"You can actually start making and creating cocktails that represent the weather around you," said Scott.
The 'Tipsy Apple' is made with the autumn gin, called Harvest.
When the pandemic hit, the brothers built an e-commerce site so they could continue safely selling their products.
"We'll deliver them to your home in Pennsylvania," said Don. "We're passionate about what we do."
And, that passion has paid off. Revivalist was voted the # 1 craft gin distillery in America this year by the USA Today Readers' Choice Awards.
"It's a great sense of pride that we created something that people really like," said Scott.
Don adds, "That makes us feel great."
Visit Revivalist Spirits online: https://revivalistgins.com/home
