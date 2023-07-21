Philadelphia police track several tire, rim thefts taken off cars in the city

Philadelphia police say tire and rim thefts aren't uncommon in the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say tire and rim thefts aren't uncommon in the city.

A mechanic told Action News stripping a car can take 10 minutes tops, and can create a headache for the people who own the vehicles.

Thomas Harrington spent his Friday afternoon watching his car get towed away from his Northern Liberties neighborhood since he can't drive it.

The tires and rims on his Honda Civic were stolen sometime Thursday morning.

"I think it was just wrong car, wrong place, wrong time," said Harrington.

He immediately called Philadelphia police to report the crime that happened along the 1000 block of North 2nd Street.

"I think these guys are professions," said Harrington. "They know what they're doing."

Just three blocks up the street, Action News spotted a similar scene on Friday.

At the corner of 2nd and Poplar streets, the tires and rims were missing from a Honda Accord.

About half a mile away from there, at 3rd and Spring Garden, police were investigating the same type of theft.

They said it happened just after 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers at the scene found the passenger window of a 2018 Honda Accord broken into, and all four tires on the car missing.

At Blatt Tires & Auto Repair, employees say they've seen these kinds of thefts before. Assistant Manager Max Blatt says the value of tires and rims can range from $1,500 to $2,500.

"Usually it's money. Convenience if they saw it on the side, just taking the tires and rims from vehicles without getting their own," said Blatt.

Now, people like Harrington are trying to navigate their next steps.

He said insurance will cover the cost, but now he has to decide where to park once the repairs are made.

"I've been fine for four years, but maybe I start paying for the parking garage. I don't know that I feel safe leaving my car out on the street anymore," he noted.

Police say they are investigating the thefts, but no arrests have been made.

If you want to protect your car, officers say you should use wheel locks and park somewhere well-lit or that has cameras.