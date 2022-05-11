As gas prices continue to rise, experts provide fuel saving tips

While this is typical heading into summer, the tri-state area continues to see record-high prices at the pump.
Pennsylvania reached a new high Wednesday for the average price of a regular gallon of gas at $4.56.
Philadelphia ($4.65), New Jersey ($4.49) and Delaware ($4.40) also remain at record high averages this week.
Experts with AAA say there are some small things you can do to help you save.
You can save three to five percent of your fuel economy by having the correct tire pressure. You can find the correct tire pressure for your vehicle on the sticker on the driver-side door jamb.
According to experts, staying on top of vehicle maintenance is key when it comes to savings.
Regular service will prolong fuel economy and your car's performance.
Another big tip is to not let your car idle, not even to warm up on chilly mornings. Experts say most cars perform a lot better when you get in and start driving them.
While it's always important to drive safely, AAA says studies have shown that personal driving habits are one of the biggest factors that affect fuel consumption.
It's best to drive the speed limit, avoid quick acceleration and to take your foot off the gas early when approaching a stop. That way your car can coast before you brake.
Cruise control is another great option to save on gas, and get rid of any accessories on your vehicle.
"Any kind of item like bike racks or luggage carriers you have on there or flags all reduce the milage and air dynamics of the car," explained AAA Master Technician Daniel Cave.
The national average for a regular gallon of gas went up by two cents to $4.40.
The average a year ago was just under $3.