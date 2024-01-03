WATCH LIVE

Woman sentenced on harassment charge for racist rant inside Montgomery County pizza shop

Rita Bellew was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment.

By 6abc Digital Staff
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 10:51PM
WPVI

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman who went on a racist rant inside a Montgomery County pizza shop last year has been sentenced on a harassment charge.

The video of the incident went viral when it was posted online.

Rita Bellew was sentenced to 90 days probation and eight hours of community service for the rant.

The incident happened back in February 2023, at Amy's Pizzeria in Hatboro.

Video captured Bellew berating the pizzeria owner for playing Spanish television.

"You want to have Spanish on your TV?" Bellew was heard asking an employee working at the counter.

"What's wrong with that?" the employee said back.

"What's wrong with that is you're not an American, dude," she responds.

Bellew was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment.

