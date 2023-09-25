WATCH LIVE

Rite Aid plans to close hundreds of stores, according to Wall Street Journal report

Rite Aid, which is now based in Philadelphia, has nearly 2,100 stores nationwide.

Monday, September 25, 2023 3:56PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Struggling pharmacy chain Rite Aid plans to close hundreds of stores as part of a bankruptcy plan.

That's according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Rite Aid, now based in Philadelphia, is looking to close more than 400 locations as part of the plan, according to the report.

It's not known which stores would be targeted. The chain has nearly 2,100 stores nationwide.

The company has more than $3 billion in debt.

It's also facing lawsuits over allegations that it oversupplied opioids.

