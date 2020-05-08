Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rite Aid announced Friday that it is changing its coronavirus testing criteria at all testing sites to include adults who are not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.
This change is effective immediately at all testing sites, according to a news release.
Patients are still required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old, and need to pre-register online in order to schedule a time slot for testing.
All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing takes place in the store's parking lot and individuals must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.
The Rite Aid self-testing parking lot sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Earlier this week, the company announced it was expanding testing efforts with 46 new testing sites
