Coronavirus

Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients

Credit: Shutterstock

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rite Aid announced Friday that it is changing its coronavirus testing criteria at all testing sites to include adults who are not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.

This change is effective immediately at all testing sites, according to a news release.

Patients are still required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old, and need to pre-register online in order to schedule a time slot for testing.

All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing takes place in the store's parking lot and individuals must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.

The Rite Aid self-testing parking lot sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

Earlier this week, the company announced it was expanding testing efforts with 46 new testing sites
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstoms riversmyrnahealthrite aidcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Superfine Pizza offers 20 percent off with #BeLocalish promo code
'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day
See who's performing in the next 'Disney Family Singalong' on ABC
Locked-down stores, shoppers emerge in parts of Pennsylvania
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral service held for fallen Philly Police Sgt. James O'Connor
Police investigate shooting at Delaware Veterans Cemetery
Gov. Wolf extends stay-at-home order for Philadelphia area
Locked-down stores, shoppers emerge in parts of Pennsylvania
SEPTA returning to regular schedules for most services
Former officer said he was not told of shooter's prison release
ABC to air Taylor Swift concert after tour canceled
Show More
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Delaware stores reopening for curbside business Friday
Several Jersey shore beaches reopening with limited access
14-year-old girl jumping rope shot in Philly
UN: Market where coronavirus may have started shouldn't be closed
More TOP STORIES News