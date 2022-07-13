rite aid

Rite Aid opening collaboration headquarters at South Philly Navy Yard

The space will mainly be used for company gatherings, as Rite Aid had announced its corporate workforce was going remote.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rite Aid will officially start calling Philadelphia home on Wednesday.

The drugstore chain will cut the ribbon at The Rite Aid Collaboration Center at The Navy Yard.

The collaboration headquarters is located on the second floor of 1200 Intrepid Avenue in South Philly.

The space will mainly be used for company gatherings, as Rite Aid had previously announced its corporate workforce of roughly 2,800 employees was going remote.

Rite Aid President and CEO Heyward Donigan will be joined by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and others for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Navy Yard recently announced a $6 billion transformation plan, with a goal of creating 12,000 jobs and bring more people to the growing South Philadelphia campus.

"It's going to bring $6 billion worth of investment to the city, approximately 12,000 new jobs and it's going to bring the first residential community here since the base closed," said PIDC Vice President Kate McNamara, who is responsible for planning, design, construction, infrastructure, transportation, facilities operations, and real estate development at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

More TOP STORIES News