NTSB releases new documents on deadly West Reading chocolate factory explosion

WEST READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- The NTSB has released 151 new documents about the chocolate factory explosion that killed seven people in West Reading, Pennsylvania, last year.

More than 100 people were working in both R.M. Palmer chocolate factory buildings at the time.

Employees reported the smell of gas an hour before the blast but no one gave an evacuation order.

The NTSB found that R.M. Palmer's emergency preparedness plan did not include procedures regarding natural gas emergencies.

The company has since updated its employee manuals and added natural gas detectors in other buildings.

R.M. Palmer said in a statement it is committed to the health and safety of all workers, and that it is cooperating with the federal investigation.