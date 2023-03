Witnesses reported hearing an explosion coming from the candy factory, then saw flames shortly after.

WEST READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Flames erupted from a West Reading chocolate factory Friday evening.

Berks County fire crews are on the scene. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at the RM Palmer Company.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion coming from the candy factory, then saw flames shortly after.

Officials say the fire has spread to multiple alarms.

There are reports that people are trapped within the factory. Officials say one person has been rescued from the rubble.