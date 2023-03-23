  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Philadelphia police search for 2 suspects who assaulted, robbed man

Police say they stole the man's money and cellphone before taking off.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, March 23, 2023 2:48AM
Philadelphia police search for 2 suspects who assaulted, robbed man
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a man and beat him unconscious on March 12.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a man and beat him unconscious on March 12.

Officers say the victim, a 62-year-old man, was walking in North Philadelphia in the area of 12th Street and Girard Avenue just around 10 p.m.

The suspects approached the victim and punched him in the head. The man landed against a wall, hit his head and lost consciousness

Police say they stole the man's money and cellphone before taking off.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. There is no update on his condition.

If anyone has information on this robbery, call the Philadelphia Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW