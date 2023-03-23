Philadelphia police search for 2 suspects who assaulted, robbed man

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a man and beat him unconscious on March 12.

Police say they stole the man's money and cellphone before taking off.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a man and beat him unconscious on March 12.

Officers say the victim, a 62-year-old man, was walking in North Philadelphia in the area of 12th Street and Girard Avenue just around 10 p.m.

The suspects approached the victim and punched him in the head. The man landed against a wall, hit his head and lost consciousness

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. There is no update on his condition.

If anyone has information on this robbery, call the Philadelphia Police Department.