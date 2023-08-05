Man detained in Bethlehem for alleged intent to detonate explosive at Musikfest 2023

Musikfest is a 10-day event in Bethlehem that features dozens of artists and other festivities for attendees.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bethlehem police detained a man who allegedly had intent to detonate an explosive device at Musikfest 2023.

Officials say on Thursday, police received information that a man had made statements regarding his intent to construct and detonate an improvised explosive at Musikfest.

The man was identified by police as Robert "Bob" Bowen.

No specific location or timeframe was provided by whoever made the initial report, police say.

Musikfest is a 10-day event in Bethlehem that features dozens of artists and other festivities for attendees.

After receiving the information, an investigation began into Bowen.

Investigators say they were able to link several recent incidents to the suspect involving instances of an unknown man setting off firework-sized devices in and around Bethlehem.

Those instances were previously reported to police in the areas of the 200 block of West Goepp Street, the 700 block of Wyandotte Street, and the area of Hill-to-Hill Bridge.

With this information, police obtained a search warrant for Bowen's home in Bethlehem.

On Friday, officials from multiple different agencies served the search warrant and detained Bowen.

He remains in police custody as of Friday night.

While police say the investigation is ongoing, officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.