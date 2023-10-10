Delaware artist Rogelio Zavala makes Mexican-inspired works of art out of everyday objects.

Wilmington artist works in found objects inspired by his childhood in Mexico

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Rogelio Zavala's Wilmington home is filled with his creations -- an old power cord turned into a decorative keychain, a yard sale window transformed into a work of framed art, and even the foil from inside a pack of cigarettes sculpted into a tiny vase of roses.

Zavala says his art is driven by his worry about trash and the things thrown away on a daily basis.

And so the construction worker by trade picks up that trash and gives it a new life.

He makes bonsai trees with everything from natural stone and wood to old telephone wire.

He sculpted a fish from wood and perched it atop an old drill bit.

He makes jewelry too; earrings, pendants, and intricately braided wire bracelets.

Zavala grew up in Mexico City and says it was a street artist there who first taught him how to twist wire into art.

Then, at age 25, he came to the United States in search of work and his art was set aside for more than 30 years, until he saw one of his daughter's friends wearing a copper wire bracelet.

He told her he could make something better, and that long latent skill resurfaced as a passionate hobby.

His daughters have seemingly inherited his creative genes.

Laura Zavala is a paper mache artist and piñata maker. Julieta is a climate-conscious clothing designer who draws inspiration from her Mexican heritage.

Rogelio says his design ideas are often sparked by childhood memories in Mexico, and he finds inspiration in everything he sees.

Rogelio Zavala| | Instagram

Laura Zavala | Instagram

Julieta Zavala | Instagram