Ron Jaworski previews Eagles-Giants Week 10 matchup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first meeting went down to the wire. In Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants renew their rivalry at MetLife Stadium.

Ron Jaworski breaks down the key matchups and key players as the Eagles face the Giants for the second time in 3 games.

This rematch could have a different look as the Eagles welcome back a number of players from injury, headlined by the expected returns of Miles Sanders and Alshon Jeffery, targets that could rescue Carson Wentz from his maddening play during the first half of the season.


The Giants are also looking better than the last meeting after taking the Bucs to the final play and then beating Washington on the strength of 5 turnovers.
The Birds are set to kick off the second half of the season. But first, Ron Jaworski picks his winners from the first 8 games.

