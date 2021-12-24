christmas

Volunteers deliver special Christmas to kids at Ronald McDonald House in Camden, New Jersey

There were smiles all around on the faces of children who are facing some difficult days this holiday season.
By Todd Haas
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Being away from home during the holidays can be tough, especially for some families at the Ronald McDonald House in Camden, New Jersey.

That's why United States Cold Storage paid a visit Thursday night to cook dinner for the families staying there.

But they had more surprises in store for the kids!

Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas shows us how the organization is helping make their stay a little more special.
