Volunteers deliver special Christmas to kids at Ronald McDonald House in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Being away from home during the holidays can be tough, especially for some families at the Ronald McDonald House in Camden, New Jersey.That's why United States Cold Storage paid a visit Thursday night to cook dinner for the families staying there.But they had more surprises in store for the kids!There were smiles all around on the faces of children who are facing some difficult days this holiday season.Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas shows us how the organization is helping make their stay a little more special.