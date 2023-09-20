Water main break closes some lanes of the Roosevelt Blvd.

Water main break closes some lanes of the Roosevelt Blvd. in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of the northbound outer lanes of the Roosevelt Blvd. are closed in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia because of a water main break.

The break was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Guilford Street.

Video from the Action Cam showed water bubbling up and pouring out into the roadway.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the break.

Action News has contacted the Philadelphia Water Department to find out how many customers are impacted.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.