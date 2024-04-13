2 arrested for alleged DUIs after crash involving Philadelphia police officer

The incident began when an officer stopped a black Nissan traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after a crash involving a Philadelphia police officer.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the 4100 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Lawncrest neighborhood.

According to police, the incident began when an officer stopped a black Nissan traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

While investigating this incident, police say a blue Honda traveling northbound rear-ended the officer's patrol vehicle.

The drivers of the Nissan and Honda were arrested and are suspected of driving under the influence, according to police.

The officer was not injured during the crash.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Philadelphia police.