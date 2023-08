Man seriously injured in hit and run in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are searching for the driver who hit a man and left him seriously injured in Hunting Park.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on West Roosevelt Boulevard between Broad Street and West Hunting Park Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

We are working to confirm his identity, and the car police are looking for in connection with the incident.