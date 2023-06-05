Roots Picnic in Philadelphia comes to a close after three days of festivities

The annual Roots Picnic came to a close in Fairmount Park on Sunday.

The lineup was full of big names like The City Girls, Ari Lennox, and Fat Joe.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The annual Roots Picnic came to a close in Fairmount Park on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of people, from near and far, attended the three-day event.

The festival was packed with top-notch entertainment, including performing artists Lil Uzi Vert and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

For one mother-daughter duo, it was a rush to see Sunday's headliner, Usher.

They arrived minutes before he hit the stage, with a goal of getting to the front of the crowd.

"She's going to get us up there like she did yesterday for Lauryn Hill," said Aquilla and Imani White from West Philadelphia.

Thousands of people made their way to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park for the final night of the 2023 Roots Picnic.

One concert-goer even traveled all the way from Detroit, Michigan.

"I haven't been in Philadelphia in about five years," said Brooke Prescott. "It was nice to come back and come to Roots."

"I saw a lot of people that I love and I am going to be on that stage one day," said Tutu the Chameleon from Newark, New Jersey.

In addition to legendary performers, the event also featured local artists, local vendors, and more.

It became a true celebration of culture and the arts.

The event initially kicked off on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center with Dave Chappelle and The Roots. Event organizers say that so far, roughly 30,000 people have been in attendance at the event each day.

This was the 15th Roots Picnic hosted in Philadelphia.