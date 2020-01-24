Health & Fitness

Apple Watch helps Kentucky woman learn she has AFib

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WPVI) -- A Kentucky woman says a Christmas gift has turned into a lifesaver.

Rosemary Stiles got an Apple watch in December 2018 to keep in touch with her kids while she was on the move.

Last May, she says it woke her from a nap, telling her she had atrial fibrillation and to get to a doctor.

Stiles had been unusually tired, but never thought it was her heart.

"I felt tired, I was run down. I had no energy. I would get up in the mornings and I could do a little bit of stuff around the house, but then after a few minutes, I would have to go sit down in a chair, and it wouldn't be long before I would fall asleep," she said.

Stiles is getting treatment now, thankful for the watch's warning.

Her medical team says it was among their first AFib cases detected by a smartwatch, but they expect many more in the future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskentuckyhealthcheckapple watchtechnologyheart diseaseheart health
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News