Building partially collapses in Pennsauken 2-alarm fire, explosions heard

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm garage fire in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey on Monday morning.
It started around 5 a.m. at the Flannigan Auto and Truck Center on the 7500 block of Crescent Boulevard, Route 130.
Crews arrived to find fire shooting through the roof of the building.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed portions of the building collapsed.
Fire command reported there were several explosions.
Route 130, a suggested detour for drivers looking for alternates after the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, is shut down in the area.