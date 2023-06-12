Building partially collapses in Pennsauken 2-alarm fire, explosions heard

Crews arrived to find fire shooting through the roof of the building.

PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a 2-alarm garage fire in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey on Monday morning.

It started around 5 a.m. at the Flannigan Auto and Truck Center on the 7500 block of Crescent Boulevard, Route 130.

Crews arrived to find fire shooting through the roof of the building.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed portions of the building collapsed.

Fire command reported there were several explosions.

Route 130, a suggested detour for drivers looking for alternates after the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, is shut down in the area.